SE Asia Stocks - Weak on foreign selling, Thai telecoms shares fall
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Weak on foreign selling, Thai telecoms shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Wednesday as a mixed batch of Chinese data pulled
Asian stocks lower, with foreign-led selling and losses in
banking shares sending the Malaysian index to a
more-than-one-week low. 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index was down 1.2 percent
at 1,665.32, its lowest close since Nov. 2. The top two losers
were Hong Leong Financial Group and AMMB Holdings
, declining more than 3 percent each.
    Foreign investors sold shares for a second trading day worth
a net 274.56 million ringgit ($62.97 million), stock exchange
data showed.
    In Bangkok, investors took quick profits on telecoms shares,
causing a 1.3 percent fall in the country's biggest mobile phone
firm, Advanced Info Service, while second-ranked
Total Access Communication slid 2.8 percent.
    The selling also reflected concerns of a likely
higher-than-expected price at a mobile frequency auction as the
country's telecoms regulator invited bids for two 1800-MHz
frequency licences on Wednesday. 
    Most sharemarkets posted outflows on the day, led by
Indonesia's 614.4 billion rupiah ($45.18 million),
Thomson Reuters data showed.
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2981.59       2997.72       -0.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.32       1686.11       -1.23
 Bangkok            1390.15       1398.38       -0.59
 Jakarta            4451.59       4451.05       -0.01
 Manila             6983.72       7000.11       -0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         603.53        605.27       -0.29
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2981.59       3365.15      -11.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.32       1761.25       -5.45
 Bangkok            1390.15       1497.67       -7.18
 Jakarta            4451.59       5226.95      -14.83
 Manila             6983.72       7230.57       -3.41
 Ho Chi Minh         603.53        545.63      +10.61
 ($1 = 4.3600 ringgit)
($1 = 13,600.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
