SE Asia Stocks - Weak on foreign selling, Thai telecoms shares fall

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Wednesday as a mixed batch of Chinese data pulled Asian stocks lower, with foreign-led selling and losses in banking shares sending the Malaysian index to a more-than-one-week low. Kuala Lumpur's composite index was down 1.2 percent at 1,665.32, its lowest close since Nov. 2. The top two losers were Hong Leong Financial Group and AMMB Holdings , declining more than 3 percent each. Foreign investors sold shares for a second trading day worth a net 274.56 million ringgit ($62.97 million), stock exchange data showed. In Bangkok, investors took quick profits on telecoms shares, causing a 1.3 percent fall in the country's biggest mobile phone firm, Advanced Info Service, while second-ranked Total Access Communication slid 2.8 percent. The selling also reflected concerns of a likely higher-than-expected price at a mobile frequency auction as the country's telecoms regulator invited bids for two 1800-MHz frequency licences on Wednesday. Most sharemarkets posted outflows on the day, led by Indonesia's 614.4 billion rupiah ($45.18 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2981.59 2997.72 -0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1665.32 1686.11 -1.23 Bangkok 1390.15 1398.38 -0.59 Jakarta 4451.59 4451.05 -0.01 Manila 6983.72 7000.11 -0.23 Ho Chi Minh 603.53 605.27 -0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2981.59 3365.15 -11.40 Kuala Lumpur 1665.32 1761.25 -5.45 Bangkok 1390.15 1497.67 -7.18 Jakarta 4451.59 5226.95 -14.83 Manila 6983.72 7230.57 -3.41 Ho Chi Minh 603.53 545.63 +10.61 ($1 = 4.3600 ringgit) ($1 = 13,600.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)