SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand at five-week low
November 12, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand at five-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed
on Thursday, with Thailand hitting a five-week low, led by
telecommunication shares, and Indonesia outperforming the region
on the back of financial stocks.
    Thailand's SET index was down 0.6 percent at 0738
GMT, trading at its lowest since Oct. 7.    
    Shares in leading telecommunications operators slumped on
concerns they may end up paying too much for 4G mobile licences
at a hotly contested auction. 
    Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), the market
leader, fell 5.8 percent, True Corp slumped 7 percent,
Total Access Communication (TAC) lost 6.1 percent and
Jasmine International fell 3.64 percent, after all the
four operators had bid to win the licences. 
    Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth more
than 74 billion baht ($2.07 billion) for the two licences on
offer, the nation's telecommunications regulator said.
    The Philippines index fell 1.1 percent to over
five-week low and Singapore Straits Times Index was down
0.7 percent.
    However, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was up
0.7 percent. 
    "There are some selective buying in Indonesian market
because technically speaking the index has been oversold," said
Andri Zakarias, an analyst with Jakarta-based BNI Securities.
    "Global oil price was down overnight, leading to expectation
of further inflation easing. However, i believe there will be
profit taking tomorrow since the foreign selling is still quite
strong."
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index recovered and traded 0.3
percent up after falling 0.9 percent at the break to below the
600-point key level on gains in financial shares.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0802 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2960.72       2981.59       -0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1668.93       1665.32       +0.22
 Bangkok            1383.66       1390.15       -0.47
 Jakarta            4483.26       4451.59       +0.71
 Manila             6909.82       7983.72       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         605.58        603.53       +0.34
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Anand Basu)

