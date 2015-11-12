FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most weak amid foreign selling; telecom shares drag Thai index
November 12, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weak amid foreign selling; telecom shares drag Thai index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
weaker on Thursday, with Thailand hitting a five-week low, led
by telecommunications shares, while Indonesia outperformed the
region on the back of financial stocks.
    Thailand suffered a net foreign outflow of $98.33 million,
Indonesia saw a net foreign selling of $29.20 million, Malaysia
witnesses $14.72 million outflow, and the Philippines saw $8.75
million net outflow. 
    Thailand's SET index ended 0.4 percent weaker at its
lowest level since Oct. 6.    
    Shares in leading telecommunications operators slumped on
concerns they may end up paying too much for 4G mobile licences
at a hotly contested auction. 
    Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), the market
leader, fell 6.6 percent, True Corp slumped 8 percent,
and Total Access Communication (TAC) lost 8.2 percent.
The three telecoms along with Jasmine International,
which ended flat, had bid to win the licences. 
    Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth more
than 74 billion baht ($2.07 billion) for the two licences on
offer, the nation's telecommunications regulator said.
    The Philippines index fell 1.1 percent to over
five-week low, Singapore's Straits Times Index closed 0.8
percent at its lowest level since Oct. 8.
    However, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index closed
0.2 percent up. 
    "There is some selective buying in Indonesian market because
technically speaking the index has been oversold," said Andri
Zakarias, an analyst with Jakarta-based BNI Securities.
    Malaysia fell 0.1 percent while Vietnam's benchmark
VN Index rebounded to end 0.3 percent higher, snapping a
four-day falling streak, as gains in some blue-chip companies in
the list of state divestment offset losses in others.
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2959.01       2981.59       -0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.20       1665.32       -0.13
 Bangkok            1384.29       1390.15       -0.42
 Jakarta            4462.23       4451.59       +0.24
 Manila             6909.82       6983.72       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         605.58        603.53       +0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2959.01       3365.15      -12.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.20       1761.25       -5.57
 Bangkok            1384.29       1497.67       -7.57
 Jakarta            4462.23       5226.95      -14.63
 Manila             6909.82       7230.57       -4.44
 Ho Chi Minh         605.58        545.63      +10.99
 ($1 = 13,600 rupiah)
($1 = 4.3600 ringgit)
($1 = 46.9730 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.9000 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
