SE Asia Stocks-Most weak on foreign selling; Fed rate hike concerns weigh
November 13, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weak on foreign selling; Fed rate hike concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday, weighed down by foreign selling after U.S. Federal
Reserve officials' comments on a likely December interest rate
hike dented sentiment.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 1.1 percent
to its lowest close since Oct. 6, dragged down by financial and
industrial shares. 
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 0.9 percent
while Noble Group, Asia's biggest commodity trader, 
plunged 11 percent after its third-quarter net profit fell to
$24.7 million from $153.9 million a year earlier. 
    Malaysia suffered a net foreign outflow of $73.57 million,
Thailand witnessed $69.02 million net foreign selling, and
Philippines saw $24.77 million outflow. 
    U.S. Fed officials lined up behind a likely December
interest rate hike with one key central banker saying the risk
of waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the risk of
moving too soon to normalize rates after seven years near zero.
 
    Other Fed policymakers argued that inflation should rebound,
allowing the Fed to soon lift rates from near zero though
probably proceed gradually after that.
    Investor sentiment was also dented due to a plunge in
commodity prices to multi-year lows on worries that slower
global growth may worsen a supply glut.
    Malaysia fell 0.3 percent to a near six-week low and
Thailand edged down 0.1 percent to its lowest close
since Oct. 6. 
    Bucking the trend, the Jakarta Composite Index 
closed 0.2 percent firmer, while Vietnam recovered to
close 0.9 percent higher. 
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2925.68       2959.01       -1.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1658.91       1663.20       -0.26
 Bangkok            1382.46       1384.29       -0.13
 Jakarta            4472.84       4462.23       +0.24
 Manila             6851.88       6909.82       -0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         611.27        605.58       +0.94
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2925.68       3365.15      -12.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1658.91       1761.25       -5.81
 Bangkok            1382.46       1497.67       -7.69
 Jakarta            4472.84       5226.95      -14.43
 Manila             6897.77       7230.57       -5.24
 Ho Chi Minh         611.27        545.63      +12.03
 ($1 = 4.3700 ringgit)
($1 = 35.9000 baht)
($1 = 47.0690 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,660.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

