FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall after outflows, Paris attacks
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 10:19 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall after outflows, Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, with stocks in the Philippines suffering
the worst drop in nearly five weeks as Friday's attacks in Paris
further fuelled foreign selloffs in emerging markets.
 
    The Philippines' key stock index dropped 1.8 percent,
the worst single-day fall since Oct. 13. Twenty eight out of 30
stocks measured by the index ended down on the day, led by Globe
Telecom Inc and Energy Development Corp.
    "It's a combination of the recently announced earnings
results, valuation concerns and recent events," said
Manila-based Jason Bibit of Regina Capital.
    "We also have speculation over the timing of the Fed's rate
hike weighing on emerging markets. The PSEi is more prone to
wilder swings since it has been more expensive than its peers in
the last couple of years," he said.
    The Philppines' bourse said foreign investors sold shares
for a fifth day worth 731.74 million pesos ($15.53 million),
taking their net selling so far this year to 51.94 billion pesos
($1.10 billion).
    Malaysia and Indonesia also posted a net
outflow worth 219 million ringgit ($49.99 million) and 425.84
billion rupiah ($31.03 million), respectively, stock exchange
and Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Singapore's index extended its slides for a seventh
day to the lowest close since Oct. 6. Vietnam's index 
eased 0.3 percent after two days of gains.
    Bucking the trend, Thai SET index recovered after an
early fall and finished up 0.5 percent, with domestic funds seen
buying shares, brokers said.
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2915.73       2925.68       -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.00       1658.91       -0.18
 Bangkok            1388.62       1382.46       +0.45
 Jakarta            4442.18       4472.84       -0.69
 Manila             6772.92       6897.77       -1.81
 Ho Chi Minh         609.21        611.27       -0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2915.73       3365.15      -13.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.00       1761.25       -5.98
 Bangkok            1388.62       1497.67       -7.28
 Jakarta            4442.18       5226.95      -15.01
 Manila             6772.92       7230.57       -6.33
 Ho Chi Minh         609.21        545.63      +11.65
 ($1 = 47.1250 Philippine pesos)
 ($1 = 4.3810 ringgit)
 ($1 = 13,725.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.