SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia's interest rate decision in focus
November 17, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia's interest rate decision in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rebounded on Tuesday, tracking stronger Asian shares and U.S.
stocks overnight as short-term bargain hunting flagged across
exchanges, while positive economic data in the region
underpinned sentiment. 
    Singapore Straits Times Index reversed the seventh
straight loss on Monday, trading up 0.5 percent. Battered large
caps recovered, led by shares of Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd.
    Data showed Singapore exports fell less than expected in
October as sales to Europe rebounded modestly, but underlying
shipments remained weak amid sluggish global demand and look set
to drag on the trade-dependent economy. 
    Broker NRA Capital in the city-state expects small market
gains on the day.
    "Sentiment is still bruised and cautious given recent
volatility and the spectre of a likely interest rate hike next
month. Economic data from the U.S. thus far has been lending
support to the argument that the hike is overdue," it said.
    Indonesia's Jakarta composite index was up 1.4
percent, erasing Monday's 0.7 percent fall, ahead of the central
bank's meeting on interest rate later on the day. The central
bank is expected to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 7.50
percent. 
    The Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent after a modest
gain on Monday driven by domestic mutual funds and after
third-quarter GDP surprised to the upside. 
    Index in the Philippines climbed 1.4 percent. It was
the worst performer on Monday after Friday's attacks in Paris
fuelled further outflows from emerging markets. Vietnam 
also bounced back from Monday's weakness, edging up 0.2 percent.
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0408 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2930.48       2915.73       +0.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1666.68       1656.00       +0.64
 Bangkok            1392.31       1388.62       +0.27
 Jakarta            4505.16       4442.18       +1.42
 Manila             6866.54       6772.92       +1.38
 Ho Chi Minh         610.47        609.21       +0.21
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
