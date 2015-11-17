FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads gains; cenbank keeps rate as expected
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads gains; cenbank keeps rate as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded in low volumes on Tuesday amid stronger global
markets, while Indonesian benchmark index posted the best gain
in nearly two weeks before central bank's decision to maintain
interest rates as expected. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta composite index climbed 1.3
percent, the biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4. Foreign-led
buying lifted selected large caps, bringing shares of Telkom
Indonesia up 3.5 percent to the highest close since
Sept. 1. 
    Bank Indonesia held its benchmark interest rate 
steady at 7.5 percent on Tuesday, brushing aside a call from the
vice president to lower it to try to bolster weak growth. The
rate announcement came after market close. 
    Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
 and the Philippines trimmed some early gains in
trading volumes which were below their 30-day average. Vietnam
 bucked the trend, falling 0.7 percent. 
    The region posted outflows, with net foreign selling of
Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia worth 745 million baht
($20.72 million), 773 million peso ($16.39 million) and 23
million ringgit ($5.24 million), respectively, stock exchange
data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2916.78       2915.73       +0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.53       1656.00       +0.33
 Bangkok            1390.17       1388.62       +0.11
 Jakarta            4500.95       4442.18       +1.32
 Manila             6825.38       6772.92       +0.77
 Ho Chi Minh         605.05        609.21       -0.68
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2916.78       3365.15      -13.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.53       1761.25       -5.66
 Bangkok            1390.17       1497.67       -7.18
 Jakarta            4500.95       5226.95      -13.89
 Manila             6825.38       7230.57       -5.60
 Ho Chi Minh         605.05        545.63      +10.89
 ($1 = 35.9600 baht)
($1 = 47.1540 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3910 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
