FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Lower with weak global markets; Indonesia falls back
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Lower with weak global markets; Indonesia falls back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday in line with global equities, with key indexes
in Singapore and Thailand hitting over six-week closing lows,
but Indonesia's loosening of bank reserve requirement bolstered
selective buying. 
    Jakarta composite index gave up early gains, ending
the day 0.07 percent lower. 
    Select banks rose after deputy central bank Governor Mirza
Adityaswara said on Tuesday the cut in statutory reserve
requirements by Bank Indonesia will provide financial
institutions with 18 trillion rupiah ($1.30 billion) more in
liquidity. 
    The move appeared to be an encouraging sign for loan growth
outlook, according to analysts.
    Among actively traded, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and
Bank Negara Indonesia each rose about 0.5 percent.
    Singapore's index slipped 1.1 percent to its lowest
close since Oct. 5 while Thai SET index shed nearly 1
percent to the lowest close since Oct. 6, with volumes of both
well below a 30-day average and similar to most in the region.
    Stocks in Malaysia reversed the gains on Tuesday
while Vietnam fell for a third day. 
    The Philippine stock market was closed on Wednesday
and Thursday as Manila hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. 
          
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2886.08       2916.78       -1.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.50       1661.53       -0.30
 Bangkok            1376.82       1390.17       -0.96
 Jakarta            4497.91       4500.95       -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh         603.34        605.05       -0.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2886.08       3365.15      -14.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.50       1761.25       -5.95
 Bangkok            1376.82       1497.67       -8.07
 Jakarta            4497.91       5226.95      -13.95
 Manila                --         7230.57       -5.60
 Ho Chi Minh         603.34        545.63      +10.58
 ($1 = 13,799 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.