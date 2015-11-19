FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rebound in low volumes; Singapore leads
November 19, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound in low volumes; Singapore leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as investors cautiously bought back battered
shares amid strength in Asian stocks in early trade and Wall
Street overnight but expectations of a possible U.S. Fed rate
lift-off in December kept volumes thin.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 1 percent
after Wednesday's slide to a more than six-week closing low and
near an oversold territory. Shares of DBS Group Holdings
 and Singapore Telecommunications led the
rebound.
    The index's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 41
versus 34 at Wednesday's close. A level of 30 or lower indicates
an oversold condition.
    Buying interest remained weak, with trading volumes down at
33 percent of the full-day average over the past 30 days.
    "Sentiment will be cautiously optimistic this morning in the
wake of Wall Street's bounce but it is not likely to be euphoric
given that the U.S. bourse has been erratic this week with its
swings," broker NRA Capital said in a report.
    The Thai SET index, which also finished at a more
than six-week closing low on Wednesday, rose 0.5 percent.
    The region appeared largely pricing in minutes of the
previous U.S. Federal Open Market Committee which hinted at
tightening at the December meeting, according to brokers in the
region.  
    Malaysia's index reversed the modest losses on the
day before, Indonesia's index climbed to the highest
since Nov. 9, and Vietnam edged up 0.2 percent after
early small rises. 
    The Philippine stock market was closed for a second day as
Manila hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic cooperation
(APEC) forum. It will reopen on Monday. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0455 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2915.60       2886.08       +1.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1658.97       1656.50       +0.15
 Bangkok            1384.11       1376.82       +0.54
 Jakarta            4520.18       4497.91       +0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         604.32        603.34       +0.16
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

