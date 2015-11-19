SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional rebound; energy shares up with oil prices

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly rebounded in light trading volumes on Thursday on bargain hunting in battered large caps as investors in emerging markets braced for a possible U.S. Fed rate lift-off in December. Singapore outperformed with the Straits Times Index up 1.2 percent after Wednesday's slide to a more than six-week closing low. The most actively traded DBS Group Holdings rose 1 percent, recouping most of Wednesday's losses. Indexes in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia all recovered from the weakness in the previous session while Vietnam retreated after early gains. A rebound in global oil prices helped lure buyers of energy shares. Top gainers in the region included Thailand's PTT , Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara and Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan. Trading volumes remained weak for most exchanges which were in the range of 70-80 percent of the 30-day average, suggesting limited share rallies in the near term, according to brokers. Asian shares jumped after minutes of the previous U.S. Federal Open Market Committee hinted at tightening at the December meeting. The stock market in the Philippines remained closed for a second day as Manila hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic cooperation (APEC) forum. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2919.83 2886.08 +1.17 Kuala Lumpur 1660.06 1656.50 +0.21 Bangkok 1384.97 1376.82 +0.59 Jakarta 4518.94 4497.91 +0.47 Ho Chi Minh 601.90 603.34 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2919.83 3365.15 -13.23 Kuala Lumpur 1660.06 1761.25 -5.75 Bangkok 1384.97 1497.67 -7.53 Jakarta 4518.94 5226.95 -13.55 Manila -- 7230.57 -5.60 Ho Chi Minh 601.90 545.63 +10.31 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)