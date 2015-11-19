FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional rebound; energy shares up with oil prices
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional rebound; energy shares up with oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rebounded in light trading volumes on Thursday on bargain
hunting in battered large caps as investors in emerging markets
braced for a possible U.S. Fed rate lift-off in
December. 
    Singapore outperformed with the Straits Times Index 
up 1.2 percent after Wednesday's slide to a more than six-week
closing low. The most actively traded DBS Group Holdings
 rose 1 percent, recouping most of Wednesday's losses.
    Indexes in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia
 all recovered from the weakness in the previous session 
while Vietnam retreated after early gains. 
    A rebound in global oil prices helped lure buyers of energy
shares. Top gainers in the region included Thailand's PTT
, Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara and
Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan. 
    Trading volumes remained weak for most exchanges which were
in the range of 70-80 percent of the 30-day average, suggesting
limited share rallies in the near term, according to brokers.
    Asian shares jumped after minutes of the previous U.S.
Federal Open Market Committee hinted at tightening at the
December meeting.  
    The stock market in the Philippines remained closed
for a second day as Manila hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific
Economic cooperation (APEC) forum. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2919.83       2886.08       +1.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.06       1656.50       +0.21
 Bangkok            1384.97       1376.82       +0.59
 Jakarta            4518.94       4497.91       +0.47
 Ho Chi Minh         601.90        603.34       -0.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2919.83       3365.15      -13.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1660.06       1761.25       -5.75
 Bangkok            1384.97       1497.67       -7.53
 Jakarta            4518.94       5226.95      -13.55
 Manila                --         7230.57       -5.60
 Ho Chi Minh         601.90        545.63      +10.31
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
