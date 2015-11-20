FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai funds lift large caps
November 20, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai funds lift large caps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday amid strength in Asia and as the prospect
of higher U.S. interest rates loomed larger, with Thai shares
extending gains as domestic funds were seen selectively
collecting large caps. 
    Thai SET index was up 0.8 percent at 1,395.49. It is
on track for a weekly gain of about 0.9 percent after falling 2
percent in the previous week.
    Large caps, which were among top picks in portfolios of
investment managers, led gainers. Shares of airport operator
Airports of Thailand rose for a second day to their
highest since Feb. 3.
    Domestic institutions had been net buyers of Thai shares in
five successive days to Thursday worth a combined 8 billion baht
($224.22 million). 
    Buying interests of tax incentive Long Term Equity Funds
(LTFs) and Retirement Mutual Funds (RMFs) are often active
towards the end of the year, according to brokers.
    "Next week, we expect 3-5 billion baht of new capital from
LTF and RMF will enter the market ... which will limit the SET
downside's in the short term," strategists at broker Maybank Kim
Eng Securities said in a report.
    Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia both 
extended the rebound on Thursday. The Philippines,
reopening after public holidays, gained almost 1 percent.
Vietnam rose after four days of weaknesses.
    The region is poised to end the week mixed, with Indonesia
advancing more than 1 percent while Vietnam set for about 1
percent decline.
    Singapore bucked the trend, edging down 0.3 percent
on the day, on course for a second week of losses.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0737 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2912.42       2919.83       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1662.36       1660.06       +0.14
 Bangkok            1395.49       1384.97       +0.76
 Jakarta            4550.42       4518.94       +0.69
 Manila             6932.81       6825.38       +1.57
 Ho Chi Minh         604.91        601.90       +0.50
 ($1 = 35.6800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
