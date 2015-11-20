FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index near 2-wk closing high; most others up in mixed week
November 20, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index near 2-wk closing high; most others up in mixed week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday, with Thailand climbing to a near
two-week closing high amid demand from domestic funds while
Indonesia hit a two-week closing high on short-covering led by
foreign investors.
    Share markets in the region tracked gains in Asian shares as
investors grappled with the prospects of higher U.S. borrowing
costs and slower global economic growth. 
    The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.6 percent at
1,393.84, the highest close since Nov. 10. It ended the week up
0.8 percent, recouping some of the losses made in the previous
week.
    Shares of Airports of Thailand Pcl, the most
actively traded, rose for a second day and closed 1.6 percent
higher.
    Domestic institutions bought shares in six successive
sessions to Friday worth a net 8.1 billion baht ($226.76
million), stock exchange data showed. 
    Buying of tax-incentive long-term equity funds (LTFs) and
retirement mutual funds (RMFs), often active towards the end of
the year, is expected to continue to lift the overall stock
market next week, according to several brokers in Bangkok.
    The Jakarta composite index finished up 0.9 percent,
notching up 2 percent gain on the week, the region's best
performer. Foreign investors bought a net 145.7 billion rupiah
($10.67 million) after eight straight sessions of selling.
    Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines eked
out small gains on the week, up 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively. Singapore and Vietnam both posted
second straight weekly fall, down 0.3 percent and 1.1 percent,
respectively.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2917.91       2919.83       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.89       1660.06       +0.11
 Bangkok            1393.84       1384.97       +0.64
 Jakarta            4561.33       4518.94       +0.94
 Manila             6932.81       6825.38       +1.57
 Ho Chi Minh         604.46        601.90       +0.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2917.91       3365.15      -13.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.89       1761.25       -5.64
 Bangkok            1393.84       1497.67       -6.93
 Jakarta            4561.33       5226.95      -12.73
 Manila             6932.81       7230.57       -4.21
 Ho Chi Minh         604.46        545.63      +10.78
 ($1 = 13,650.0000 rupiah)

($1 = 35.7200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
