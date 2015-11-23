FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines outperforms despite outflows
November 23, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines outperforms despite outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed
on Monday, with the Philippine index outperforming the region
even as foreign investors exited on a possible U.S. rate hike
next month.
    Investor sentiment was dented by slumping commodity prices,
traders said.
    The Philippine stock index rose 0.9 percent to its
highest close since Nov. 10, led by industry and financial
shares. The country saw outflows worth $18.79 million.
    Malaysia gained 0.5 percent, while the Thai SET
index ended steady as gains in consumer-related shares
were offset by commodity stocks. Thailand saw a net $23.40
million inflow. 
    The Singapore index fell 0.5 percent, while the
Jakarta Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent from a more
than two-week high hit in the previous session. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.7 percent,
the strongest drop in nearly two weeks, with food, beverage and
tobacco firms leading the losers.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2903.49       2917.91       -0.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.90       1661.89       +0.54
 Bangkok            1394.22       1393.84       +0.03
 Jakarta            4541.07       4561.33       -0.44
 Manila             6996.19       6932.8 1      +0.91
 Ho Chi Minh         599.99        604.46       -0.74
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2903.49       3365.15      -13.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.90       1761.25       -5.13
 Bangkok            1394.22       1497.67       -6.91
 Jakarta            4541.07       5226.95      -13.12
 Manila             6996.19       7230.57       -3.24
 Ho Chi Minh         599.99        545.63       -9.96
 ($1 = 47.1600 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.8600 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
