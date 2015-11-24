FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Fed rate hike speculation weighs on sentiment
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 24, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Fed rate hike speculation weighs on sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets struggled
and ended mixed on Tuesday, as a possible U.S. interest rate
hike next month weighed on investor sentiment.
    Singapore shares gained 0.7 percent, Malaysia added
0.4 percent, closing at its highest since Nov. 9. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index added 0.1 percent,
although foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth of $23.8
million.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index underperformed the
region and fell 1 percent to hit a more than one-month low,
dragged down by 3.2 percent loss in Vinamilk. 
    Thai shares fell 0.7 percent, led by
telecommunications stocks after Fitch Ratings agency said Thai
telecommunications industry will remain under pressure next
year. 
    Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), Thailand's
largest mobile operator, fell 1.9 percent, while Thailand's
largest full-service telecommunications company True Corp
 lost 4.4 percent.  
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2923.49       2903.49       +0.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1677.03       1670.90       +0.37
 Bangkok            1384.92       1394.22       -0.67
 Jakarta            4545.38       4541.07       +0.09
 Manila             6992.60       6996.19       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         593.83        599.99       -1.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2923.49       3365.15      -13.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1677.03       1761.25       -4.78
 Bangkok            1384.92       1497.67       -7.53
 Jakarta            4545.38       5226.95      -13.04
 Manila             6992.60       7230.57       -3.29
 Ho Chi Minh         593.83        545.63       +8.83
 ($1 = 13,705 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.