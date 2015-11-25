FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; energy shares track gains in oil prices
November 25, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; energy shares track gains in oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday, with Singapore lower after the
government softened its growth outlook for the year, while the
Philippines hit a near two-week high after upbeat imports data.
    The key Straits Times Index fell 0.9 percent, erasing
gains made in the previous session when it closed at a more than
one-week high. Shares of Genting Singapore, among
recent gainers, dropped almost 3 percent.
    Singapore's economy grew much faster than initially
estimated in the third quarter due to a solid service sector,
data showed on Wednesday, but the government softened its growth
outlook for the year amid sluggish global demand. 
    The Philippine Composite Index rose 0.7 percent to a
near two-week high after data showed imports rose for a fourth
straight month in September, reflecting strong domestic activity
and bolstering the outlook for exports, according to local
dealers. 
    Strength in global oil prices lifted a number of regional
energy shares. Shares of Philippine Energy Development Corp
 and Malaysia's Bumi Armada were among top
gainers on the MSCI index of Southeast Asia.
 
    In Bangkok, gains in top oil and gas firm PTT 
helped the key SET index trim some early losses.
    "Overseas geopolitical concerns may lead Thai stocks to the
downside today but soaring oil prices should however give energy
counters a lift and in turn lend some support to the broad
market," said broker Phillip Securities in a report.
    In Jakarta, the broader index advanced 0.5 percent,
with foreign-led buying boosting shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and Telkom Indonesia.
    "Higher oil prices which would support other commodity
prices and in turn allow for higher farmers' incomes have
resulted in positive sentiment for the market," said Harry Su,
head of research at broker Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
    Vietnam was down 0.1 percent after hitting the lowest
since Oct. 12 earlier in the day. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0512 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2896.72       2923.49       -0.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1680.50       1677.03       +0.21
 Bangkok            1383.10       1384.92       -0.13
 Jakarta            4569.91       4545.37       +0.54
 Manila             7038.66       6992.60       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         593.23        593.83       -0.10
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Karen
Lema in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
