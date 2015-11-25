FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines closes at more than two-week high
November 25, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines closes at more than two-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday, with shares in the Philippines
closing at over two-week highs a day ahead of third-quarter
economic data but the Singapore index reversed early gains after
the city-state softened growth outlook. 
    The Philippine key index climbed 0.95 percent to a
more than two-week closing high of 7,059.14, with shares of
Aboitiz Equity Ventures and Energy Development Corp
 leading top gainers amid foreign-led buying, stock
exchange data showed.
    Philippine economic growth likely slowed in the third
quarter from the previous three months due to sluggish farm
output and exports and as government spending lost momentum, a
Reuters poll showed. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to a
three-week closing high, the Kuala Lumpur composite index
 extended gains for a fifth session and Vietnam 
advanced 0.3 percent, rebounding after two days of weakness.
    Energy-related shares tracked strength in global oil prices.
Shares of Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum jumped
3.3 percent, among outperformers on MSCI's index of Southeast
Asia. 
    Stocks in Singapore and Thailand were among weak spots, with
the Straits Times Index sliding 1.1 percent and the Thai
SET index down 0.3 percent, both touching one-week
closing lows.
    Asian stocks eased on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions
flared after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2891.58       2923.49       -1.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1684.42       1677.03       +0.44
 Bangkok            1381.46       1384.92       -0.25
 Jakarta            4585.54       4545.37       +0.88
 Manila             7059.14       6992.60       +0.95
 Ho Chi Minh         595.70        593.83       +0.31
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2891.58       3365.15      -14.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1684.42       1761.25       -4.36
 Bangkok            1381.46       1497.67       -7.76
 Jakarta            4585.54       5226.95      -12.27
 Manila             7059.14       7230.57       -2.37
 Ho Chi Minh         595.70        545.63       +9.18
 ($1 = 47.0050 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
