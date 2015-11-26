FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near 1-month high; others weak
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near 1-month high; others weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets declined on Thursday, with Indonesia touching its
highest level in nearly one month, led by Medco Energi
Internasional, while the Philippines fell after
third-quarter GDP data.
    The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.7 percent at
4,616.22, after climbing at one point to its highest since Oct.
28.
    Medco shares, the biggest percentage gainers, surged 16
percent after news that the energy company was eyeing a majority
stake in a unit of Newmont Mining Corp. 
    Shares of Bank Mandiri jumped 3.6 percent and
Telkom Indonesia gained 1.6 percent, amid foreigners'
buying, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Nomura said in a report dated Nov. 25 that it had a more
positive bias on the Indonesian market heading into 2016, partly
reflecting a higher likelihood of infrastructure delivery in the
year.
    The Philippine index was down 0.02 percent. The
Philippine economy grew slightly slower than expected in the
third quarter but remains on track to be one of Asia's fastest
growing economies this year, gross domestic product data
released on Thursday showed. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
 and Vietnam drifted lower in range-bound trading.
Asian shares rose slightly after Wall Street put in a nearly
flat performance ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
  
    "Investors may also hold back trade ahead of the year-end
holidays. Eyes are on the ECB meeting, and the release of key
U.S. indicators next week, which could affect the Fed's decision
at the Dec. 15-16 meeting," said broker Krungsri Securities in
Bangkok.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0712 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2886.16       2891.58       -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.70       1684.42       -0.10
 Bangkok            1383.73       1381.46       -0.20
 Jakarta            4616.22       4585.54       +0.67
 Manila             7057.55       7059.14       -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         592.45        595.70       -0.55
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.