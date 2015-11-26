FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai telecoms shares weak
November 26, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai telecoms shares weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday as investors cut risk holdings ahead of
a public holiday in the United States, with late selling in
telecoms shares sending the Thai benchmark to a near two-month
closing low.
    Thailand's key SET index declined 1.1 percent to its
lowest close since Oct. 5. Shares of mobile phone firm Advanced
Info Service dropped 3.2 percent and True
Corporation shed 1.8 percent, among actively traded.
    Concerns about recent high bidding price for 4G mobile
licences have kept telecoms shares under selling pressure,
brokers said.  
    Investors slowed their investments in most markets ahead of
the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, according to brokers.
U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday and most of Friday
afternoon.
    Malaysia finished slightly lower after five sessions
of gains. Vietnam ended down 0.9 percent as investors
sold blue chips after their recent gains. 
    Indonesia and the Philippines both posted
modest gains, with foreigners buying shares worth a net 350
billion rupiah ($25.50 million) and 145 million peso ($3.08
million), respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data
showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2884.69       2891.58       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1683.09       1684.42       -0.08
 Bangkok            1365.81       1381.46       -1.13
 Jakarta            4597.06       4585.54       +0.25
 Manila             7063.25       7059.14       +0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         590.40        595.70       -0.89
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2884.69       3365.15      -14.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1683.09       1761.25       -4.44
 Bangkok            1365.81       1497.67       -8.80
 Jakarta            4597.06       5226.95      -12.05
 Manila             7063.25       7230.57       -2.31
 Ho Chi Minh         590.40        545.63       +8.21
 ($1 = 13,725.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.0970 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

