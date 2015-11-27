FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai telecom shares continue slide
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 27, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai telecom shares continue slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday, tracking losses in Asia amid
expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central
Bank, with weak manufacturing data weighing on Thai stock market
and in Singapore.
    Thai SET index was little changed, trading down 0.01
percent. It is heading for a 2 percent drop on the week, among
the region's underperformers.
    Investors continued selling select telecommunications shares
such as True Corp and Jasmine International 
but loaded up on battered Advanced Info Service and
Total Access Communication.  
    Brokers cited bargain hunting while concerns about recent
high bidding price for 4G licences remained.
    "Although prices of ICT shares have largely reflected higher
operating costs and are offering higher dividend yields of 7-8
percent, we expect limited increases in service revenues in the
initial stage," said broker Krungsri Securities.
    Data showed factory output in Thailand fell 4.17 percent in
October, worse than forecast. 
    In Singapore, industrial production in October fell 5.4
percent from a year earlier as output contracted in areas such
as electronics and pharmaceuticals. 
    The Straits Times Index declined 0.9 percent to the
lowest since Oct. 5, poised for a weekly loss of 2.2 percent.
    Asian shares fell and the dollar held near an 8-1/2-month
peak on Friday, while the euro hovered around seven-month lows
on expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central
Bank next week. 
    Southeast Asia is set to end the week mixed. Vietnam is on
course for a weekly loss of 2.4 percent while Malaysia,
Indonesia and the Philippines were among gainers.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0501 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2857.45       2884.69       -0.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1683.47       1683.09       +0.02
 Bangkok            1365.66       1365.81       -0.01
 Jakarta            4580.90       4597.06       -0.35
 Manila             6968.26       7063.25       -1.34
 Ho Chi Minh         590.31        590.40       -0.02
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
