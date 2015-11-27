FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia; Philippine posts biggest drop in 3 months
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia; Philippine posts biggest drop in 3 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell in line with Asia on Friday, with shares in the Philippines
posting their biggest single-day drop in more than three months
ahead of a three-day weekend while the Thai key stock index hit
a near two-month low due to extensive outflows.
    Chinese shares slumped on Friday, weighing on other Asian
stock markets, as a fresh regulatory crackdown and falling
industrial profits weighed on market sentiment. 
    The Philippine composite index finished down 1.9
percent, the biggest single-day drop since Aug. 24 and ending
the week nearly flat. Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a
net 1.44 billion peso ($30.55 million), stock exchange data
showed.
    The Philippine stock market will be closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent on the day,
sliding 2.2 percent on the week. The Thai bourse said foreign
investors sold shares for a fourth successive session, worth a
net 419 million baht ($11.69 million). 
    The region ended the week mixed. Singapore and
Vietnam extended losses for a third straight week, down 2
percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. Indonesia ended
the week nearly flat, while Malaysia rose 1.3 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2859.12       2884.69       -0.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.59       1683.09       -0.03
 Bangkok            1363.13       1365.81       -0.20
 Jakarta            4560.56       4597.06       -0.79
 Manila             6927.27       7063.25       -1.93
 Ho Chi Minh         582.86        590.40       -1.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2859.12       3365.15      -15.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.59       1761.25       -4.47
 Bangkok            1363.13       1497.67       -8.98
 Jakarta            4560.56       5226.95      -12.75
 Manila             6927.27       7230.57       -4.19
 Ho Chi Minh         582.86        545.63       +6.82
 ($1 = 47.1400 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.8500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.