FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia leads regional losses on China selloff
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia leads regional losses on China selloff

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday as a selloff in Chinese shares dented Asian
stocks, with the Indonesian index marking its worst drop in a
month while Thai shares shed early gains amid mixed economic
data for October. 
    Jakarta's composite index ended the day down 2.5
percent, its biggest single-day fall since Oct. 29. It posted a
modest 0.2 percent loss in November.
    Banking and consumer shares were among the most actively
traded. Bank Central Asia fell 5.9 percent while
Indofood Sukses Makmur slid 9.7 percent.
    The Thai SET index eased 0.2 percent on the day and
shed 2.5 percent on the month.
    Data from the Bank of Thailand showed private investment
rose in October, indicating the economy is making a little
headway though exports and domestic demand remained weak.
 
    The region mostly suffered losses in November after gains in
October, with stocks in Vietnam and Singapore 
leading the pack, off 5.6 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.
    The spectre of higher U.S. interest rates and a potential
easing stance by the European Central Bank at its meeting due on
Thursday would keep investors in the region cautious, according
to brokers in Bangkok and in the region. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2855.94       2859.12       -0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1672.16       1682.59       -0.62
 Bangkok            1359.70       1363.13       -0.25
 Jakarta            4446.46       4560.56       -2.50
 Ho Chi Minh         573.20        582.86       -1.66
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2855.94       3365.15      -15.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1672.16       1761.25       -5.06
 Bangkok            1359.70       1497.67       -9.21
 Jakarta            4446.46       5226.95      -14.93
 Manila               --          7230.57       -4.20
 Ho Chi Minh         573.20        545.63       +5.05
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.