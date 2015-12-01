FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia, Thai stocks up after inflation data
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
December 1, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia, Thai stocks up after inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rebounded amid strength in Asia on Tuesday, with soft inflation
numbers and bargain hunting bolstering risk sentiment in
Indonesia and Thailand.
    Jakarta's composite index climbed 1.7 percent,
recovering some of its 2.5 percent drop on Monday when the
overall stock market suffered its biggest net foreign selling in
more than a month of 1.46 trillion rupiah ($105.84 million).
    Data early on Tuesday showed Indonesia's annual inflation
rate eased significantly in November as the base for comparison
was high due to an oil price hike a year earlier. 
    Investors appeared bracing for the Indonesian central bank's
easing stance although Bank Indonesia's governor remained
cautious about the direction of U.S. rates. 
    The Thai SET index was up 0.2 percent at midday
after five straight days of falls, with gains led by tourism
shares such as Airports of Thailand.
    Thailand's annual headline consumer prices slipped for an
eleventh consecutive month in November, driven by lower oil
prices, giving the central bank leeway to keep interest rates
low to support a sputtering economy. 
    Losers on the day included retailer CP All and
Indonesian investment firm MNC Investama, which were
among the list of deletions from MSCI's indexes in a semi-annual
review, according to brokers in the region.
    "Foreigners will probably slow investment as they wait for
the ECB meeting on Dec. 3," broker Maybank Kim Eng (Thailand)
said in a report. 
    Asian shares were solidly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a
Chinese factory survey that did little to ease concerns about
cooling growth and taking some comfort from a private survey
showing a glimmer of stabilisation. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0622 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2875.58       2855.94       +0.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1677.15       1672.16       +0.30
 Bangkok            1361.80       1359.70       +0.15
 Jakarta            4520.62       4446.46       +1.67
 Manila             7042.98       6927.07       +1.67
 Ho Chi Minh         573.42        573.20       +0.04
 ($1 = 13,795.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
