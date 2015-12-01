FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai SET lags on outflows
December 1, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai SET lags on outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday amid mixed fund flows and short-covering
activities, but the Thai benchmark index extended losses for a
sixth session due to extensive foreign selling.
    The Thai SET index ended the day 0.2 percent lower,
taking the fall since Nov. 24 to almost 3 percent. Foreign
investors sold a net 5.6 billion baht ($156.42 million) in six
successive sessions.
    Weak global oil prices hit shares of the country's biggest
oil and gas firm, PTT, while retailer CP All
, which is among the stocks removed from MSCI's index
in a semi annual review, earlier fell to a more than three-month
low.
    Indonesia was an outperformer on the day after data released
early on Tuesday showed the country's annual inflation rate
eased significantly in November as the base for comparison was
high due to an oil price hike a year earlier. 
    The Jakarta composite index jumped 2.5 percent,
recouping the losses on Monday. Domestic investors bought shares
while foreign investors sold a net 256 billion rupiah ($18.58
million), Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Stocks in the Philippines gained nearly 2 percent,
while Malaysia ended a three-session losing streak. The
Philippines and Malaysia saw net foreign buying of 609 million
peso ($12.92 million) and 126 million ringgit ($29.79 million),
respectively, stock exchange data showed.
    Singapore rebounded 0.5 percent, while Vietnam 
posted a fourth straight loss, with most blue chips losing
ground following the country's downbeat Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI). 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2870.26       2855.94       +0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.37       1672.16       +0.61
 Bangkok            1357.01       1359.70       -0.20
 Jakarta            4557.67       4446.46       +2.50
 Manila             7060.60       6927.07       +1.93
 Ho Chi Minh         570.41        573.20       -0.49
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2870.26       3365.15      -14.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.37       1761.25       -4.48
 Bangkok            1357.01       1497.67       -9.39
 Jakarta            4557.67       5226.95      -12.80
 Manila             7060.60       7230.57       -2.35
 Ho Chi Minh         570.41        545.63       +4.54
 ($1 = 35.8000 baht)
($1 = 13,780.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.2300 ringgit)
($1 = 47.1370 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
