December 2, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand leads losses on airline woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Wednesday, with the Thai benchmark hitting a
more than three-month closing low amid selloffs in airline
shares while investors in the region stayed on the sidelines a
day ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting.
    The Thai SET index ended down 1.3 percent at
1,339.45, the lowest close since Aug. 26.
    Shares of airline operators tumbled, led by a 7.5 percent
drop in national carrier Thai Airways International Pcl
, after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
downgraded Thailand's safety ratings. 
    Stocks in Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines inched lower, in line with Asia as downbeat
U.S. manufacturing data raised questions about how aggressive
the Federal Reserve would be when hiking interest rates.
 
    Turnover was below the 30-day average across exchanges as
investors waited to see whether the ECB would add further to
economic stimulus at a meeting on Thursday.
    Fund flows were broadly weak, with the Philippines 
posting a net foreign selling of 786 million pesos ($16.66
million), Malaysia's net foreign selling of 61 million ringgit 
($14.42 million) and Indonesia's 362 billion rupiah ($26.24
million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Markets could continue to be range-bound in the near term
amid uncertainties about a Fed rate hike in December, according
to brokers.
              
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2883.64       2870.26       +0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1676.77       1682.37       -0.33
 Bangkok            1339.45       1357.01       -1.29
 Jakarta            4545.86       4557.67       -0.26
 Manila             7047.08       7060.60       -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         574.42        570.41       +0.70
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2883.64       3365.15      -14.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1676.77       1761.25       -4.80
 Bangkok            1339.45       1497.67      -10.56
 Jakarta            4545.86       5226.95      -13.03
 Manila             7047.08       7230.57       -2.54
 Ho Chi Minh         574.42        545.63       +5.28
 ($1 = 47.1900 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,795.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.2315 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

