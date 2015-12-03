FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weak ahead of ECB; Thai index at 3-month low
December 3, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weak ahead of ECB; Thai index at 3-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday, with the Thai index hitting a more
than three-month low, led by shares of CP All Pcl 
after insider trading fines, while  cautions remained in the
region ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision.
    Thailand's SET index was down 0.8 percent at
1,329.25, the lowest since Aug. 26.
    Shares of retailer CP All, the top percentage losers on the
benchmark, plunged almost 9 percent in strong trading volume
which was 6.8 times the full-day average over past 30 days. The
stock was on track for its biggest single-day percentage loss
since April 2013.
    Thailand's market regulator said on Wednesday it had fined
top executives at CP All and True Corp a total of
almost $1 million for insider trading. True Corp shares were
down 0.6 percent. 
    Some analysts said the selloffs were overdone.
    "The case may not have an impact on CP All earnings but it
could somewhat affect the image of the group," said broker DBS
Vickers (Thailand) in a report.
    Stocks in Singapore traded down 0.3 percent after
data showed activity in Singapore factories shrank in November
for a fifth straight month. 
    Malaysia, and the Philippines extended
declines in line with broader Asia, while Vietnam rose,
led by Vietcombank. 
    Asian stocks slipped and the dollar advanced after hawkish
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the
case for an interest rate hike later this month. 
    The ECB is expected to ease policy further on Thursday,
delivering a cocktail of measures that could include a deposit
rate cut and changes to its asset-buying programme. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0652 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2874.23       2883.64       -0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1672.41       1676.77       -0.26
 Bangkok            1329.25       1339.45       -0.76
 Jakarta            4545.84       4545.86        0.00
 Manila             6961.58       7047.08       -1.21
 Ho Chi Minh         575.13        574.42       -1.21
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
