FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai index rebounds, but fall in CP All weighs
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 3, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index rebounds, but fall in CP All weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark index ended
marginally higher on Thursday weighed down by selloffs in shares
of CP All, while most others in Southeast Asia were
range-bound ahead of the European Central Bank's policy
decision.
    Bangkok's SET index was up 0.09 percent, reversing 
earlier falls to the lowest since Aug. 26. Recently-battered
large-caps such as Advanced Info Service and Siam
Cement led the rebound.
    Shares of retailer CP All dropped more than 5 percent, the
worst single-day slide since 2013.
    Investors unloaded the stock after the country's market
regulator said on Wednesday it had fined top executives at two
of the country's biggest firms -- CP All and telecoms firm True
Corporation for insider trading. 
    True Corp shares eased 0.6 percent.
    Asian stocks slipped and the dollar advanced on Thursday
after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
reinforced the case for an interest rate hike later this month.
    The ECB is expected to ease policy further on Thursday,
delivering a cocktail of measures that could include a deposit
rate cut and changes to its asset-buying programme. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2883.89       2883.64       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1673.92       1676.77       -0.17
 Bangkok            1340.62       1339.45       +0.09
 Jakarta            4537.38       4545.86       -0.19
 Manila             6994.10       7047.08       -0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         574.38        574.42       -0.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2883.89       3365.15      -14.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1673.92       1761.25       -4.96
 Bangkok            1340.62       1497.67      -10.49
 Jakarta            4537.38       5226.95      -13.19
 Manila             6994.10       7230.57       -3.27
 Ho Chi Minh         574.38        545.63       +5.27
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.