SE Asia Stocks-Fall after ECB; Thai SET lags on week
December 4, 2015 / 8:56 AM / in 2 years

SE Asia Stocks-Fall after ECB; Thai SET lags on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Friday as disappointment over the European Central
Bank's stimulus package dragged down global equities, with the
Philippines' key index touching a two-week low and Vietnam's
benchmark hitting a near two-month low.
    The Philippines' key index was down 1.03 percent,
sliding at one point to the lowest since Nov. 20. Vietnam's VNI
index was off 0.5 percent, earlier hitting the lowest
level since Oct. 5. 
    Indexes in Singapore and Thailand reversed
Thursday's modest gains, while Malaysia and Indonesia
 extended their slides for a third day.
    The region had light trading turnover, which was less than
two-thirds of a full-day turnover over the past 30 days. The
risks of the divergence in interest rates in the United States
and Europe kept investors on the sidelines, according to
brokers.
    Investors in Bangkok cut risk holdings ahead of a three-day
weekend. The Thai stock market will be closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
    Thai Union Group shed 3.2 percent after it scrapped
a plan to buy U.S. Bumble Bee, while CP All faced
more selloffs after Thai market regulator had fined its top
executives for insider trading.  
    "Fears of a looming U.S. interest rate rise would continue
to overshadow the market until the Federal Reserve meets on Dec.
15-16," broker Phillip Securities said in a report.
    Thai SET index is on track for a weekly loss of nearly 2
percent, among underperformers in the region. Most other
sharemarkets are set to post losses on the week.
    The European Central Bank eased policy further on Thursday
to fight stubbornly low inflation but kept much of its powder
dry, disappointing high market expectations for greater
stimulus. 
    Market focus also shifted to U.S. nonfarm payrolls to be 
released later in the day for an indicator of the Fed's move,
broker said. 
    Asian shares joined a global markets slump on Friday after
the European Central Bank's stimulus package fell well short of
markets' high expectations, sending the euro rocketing to its
biggest one-day surge in nearly seven years. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0825 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2873.03       2883.89       -0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.94       1673.92       -0.24
 Bangkok            1335.79       1340.62       -0.36
 Jakarta            4510.93       4537.38       -0.58
 Manila             6921.93       6994.10       -1.03
 Ho Chi Minh         571.62        574.38       -0.48
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
