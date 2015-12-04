FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most fall on week; Thai SET at over 3-month low
December 4, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall on week; Thai SET at over 3-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data and after disappointment
over the European Central Bank's stimulus package, with the Thai
index falling on the week amid  selloffs in select large-caps
ahead of a three-day weekend.
    The Thai SET index eased 0.5 percent to 1,333.57,
the lowest close since Aug. 26. It dropped 2.2 percent on the
week, making it the region's worst performer.
    The Thai stock market will be closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
    Thai Union Group shed 2.6 percent after it scrapped
a plan to buy U.S. Bumble Bee, while CP All hit the
lowest close since May after a fine imposed on its top
executives for insider trading.  
    Most other sharemarkets posted losses on the week, with
focus in the region also shifting to U.S. nonfarm payrolls to be
released later in the day for an indicator of the U.S. Fed's
move on interest rates. 
    Asian shares joined a global market slump on Friday after
the European Central Bank's stimulus package fell well short of
expectations. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2879.05       2883.89       -0.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.87       1673.92       -0.36
 Bangkok            1333.57       1340.62       -0.53
 Jakarta            4508.45       4537.38       -0.64
 Manila             6921.93       6994.10       -1.03
 Ho Chi Minh         571.62        574.38       -0.48
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2879.05       3365.15      -14.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.87       1761.25       -5.30
 Bangkok            1333.57       1497.67      -10.96
 Jakarta            4508.45       5226.95      -13.75
 Manila             6921.93       7230.57       -4.27
 Ho Chi Minh         571.62        545.63       +4.76
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
