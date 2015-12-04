SE Asia Stocks - Most fall on week; Thai SET at over 3-month low

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data and after disappointment over the European Central Bank's stimulus package, with the Thai index falling on the week amid selloffs in select large-caps ahead of a three-day weekend. The Thai SET index eased 0.5 percent to 1,333.57, the lowest close since Aug. 26. It dropped 2.2 percent on the week, making it the region's worst performer. The Thai stock market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Thai Union Group shed 2.6 percent after it scrapped a plan to buy U.S. Bumble Bee, while CP All hit the lowest close since May after a fine imposed on its top executives for insider trading. Most other sharemarkets posted losses on the week, with focus in the region also shifting to U.S. nonfarm payrolls to be released later in the day for an indicator of the U.S. Fed's move on interest rates. Asian shares joined a global market slump on Friday after the European Central Bank's stimulus package fell well short of expectations. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2879.05 2883.89 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1667.87 1673.92 -0.36 Bangkok 1333.57 1340.62 -0.53 Jakarta 4508.45 4537.38 -0.64 Manila 6921.93 6994.10 -1.03 Ho Chi Minh 571.62 574.38 -0.48 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2879.05 3365.15 -14.45 Kuala Lumpur 1667.87 1761.25 -5.30 Bangkok 1333.57 1497.67 -10.96 Jakarta 4508.45 5226.95 -13.75 Manila 6921.93 7230.57 -4.27 Ho Chi Minh 571.62 545.63 +4.76 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)