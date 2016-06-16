FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Southeastern AM investment vehicle takes 14.7 pct stake in Applus+

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Southeastern Concentrated Value, the investment vehicle backed by partners at U.S. fund firm Southeastern Asset Management and entrepreneur Nassef Sawiris, said on Thursday it had taken a 14.7 percent stake in Madrid-listed testing company Applus+ Services.

SCV, a collaborative activist firm set up last year to help companies refine their operations and capital allocation to maximise long-term returns, said it hoped its investment would help the management of Applus+ "act strategically within the industry and invest for long term value creation".

The acquisition is the latest in a high-profile stakebuilding spree for SCV's managing partners, Scott Cobb and Josh Shores, after they amassed more than 3 percent of sportswear firm Adidas in 2015.

"We are long-term investors seeking to work constructively with a concentrated number of undervalued businesses across Europe," Shores said in a statement.

"In that context, Applus+ is an exciting opportunity to participate in the growth and value generation, organically and strategically, of an attractive business led by good management," he added.

Egyptian tycoon Sawiris and Southeastern Asset Management founder Mason Hawkins are founding investors in SCV through affiliates. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)

