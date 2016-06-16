UPDATE 1-Southeastern AM investment vehicle takes 14.7 pct stake in Applus+

(Adds previous placement, IPO)

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Southeastern Concentrated Value, the investment vehicle backed by partners at U.S. fund firm Southeastern Asset Management and entrepreneur Nassef Sawiris, said on Thursday it had taken a 14.7 percent stake in Spain’s Applus+ Services.

On June 10, Carlyle Group placed its 13.9 percent stake, held through investment vehicle Azul Holding, for 7.85 euros ($8.85) per share.

Applus+ listed in May 2014, with an reference price of 14.5 euros per share, giving a market valuation of 1.9 billion euros.

SCV, a collaborative activist firm set up last year saying it would help companies refine operations and capital allocation to maximise long-term returns, said it aimed to help the management of Applus+ “act strategically within the industry and invest for long term value creation”.

A high-profile stakebuilding spree for SCV’s managing partners, Scott Cobb and Josh Shores, has included amassing more than 3 percent of sportswear firm Adidas in 2015.

“We are long-term investors seeking to work constructively with a concentrated number of undervalued businesses across Europe,” Shores said in a statement.

“Applus+ is an exciting opportunity to participate in the growth and value generation, organically and strategically, of an attractive business led by good management,” he added.

Egyptian tycoon Sawiris and Southeastern Asset Management founder Mason Hawkins are founding investors in SCV through affiliates. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop/Ruth Pitchford)