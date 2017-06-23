DALLAS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Southern’s efforts to diversify fuel sources keep blowing up in its face. The $50 billion U.S. utility faces a big writedown risk after Mississippi regulators signaled the withdrawal of their support for its ambitious and expensive “clean-coal” power plant. It’s a fresh hit for a company struggling to complete a nuclear power plant following Westinghouse Electric’s bankruptcy.

If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, then Southern executives’ feet must be getting hot. As part of its diversification drive, the company chose an innovative technology for its Kemper facility that converts coal into gas before burning it. But after seven years and some $7.5 billion, it’s still not working as intended. Mississippi regulators said on Wednesday they’d had enough. They want the company to find a way to use the plant without passing any more costs onto consumers through higher rates.

That most likely means ditching the so-called clean-coal technology and relying on natural gas, which the completed portion of the plant has already been using for about three years. Such a move could force the company to take a $3.3 billion pre-tax writedown, according to Jefferies.

NRG Energy also runs the only commercial-scale clean-coal facility in the country. But rather than start from scratch, it took proven technology that captures carbon dioxide emissions and slapped it onto a coal plant built in 1982.

Southern’s penchant for innovation has now burned it twice. The company chose an untested design for its nuclear power plant at Vogtle, Georgia, but massive cost overruns there and at another utility's similar project in South Carolina forced contractor Westinghouse to file for Chapter 11 protection in March. Southern has guarantees from parent Toshiba, but the utility faces uncertain liabilities of its own and may have to pull the plug on the plant.

Both facilities were commissioned in a vastly different energy climate years ago. Southern’s ambition of reducing its reliance on any single fuel source, and cleaning up the industry, seemed laudable at the time, but the abundance of cheap natural gas unleashed by hydraulic fracturing has undermined that strategy. There’s a risk that power companies will become overly dependent on gas. For now, though, shareholders are likely to welcome it if Southern stops trying to be the industry’s pioneer.

- On June 21, Mississippi regulators called on Southern Co to find a solution that would eliminate “ratepayer risk for unproven technology” on its Kemper facility, a plant that is trying to pioneer a new way to use clean coal. This result could include changing the plant so it operates only on natural gas. The plant, which has taken seven years to finish and cost $7.5 billion, has been running primarily on natural gas for about three years.

