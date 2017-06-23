DALLAS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Southern’s efforts
to diversify fuel sources keep blowing up in its face. The $50
billion U.S. utility faces a big writedown risk after
Mississippi regulators signaled the withdrawal of their support
for its ambitious and expensive “clean-coal” power plant. It’s a
fresh hit for a company struggling to complete a nuclear power
plant following Westinghouse Electric’s bankruptcy.
If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, then
Southern executives’ feet must be getting hot. As part of its
diversification drive, the company chose an innovative
technology for its Kemper facility that converts coal into gas
before burning it. But after seven years and some $7.5 billion,
it’s still not working as intended. Mississippi regulators said
on Wednesday they’d had enough. They want the company to find a
way to use the plant without passing any more costs onto
consumers through higher rates.
That most likely means ditching the so-called clean-coal
technology and relying on natural gas, which the completed
portion of the plant has already been using for about three
years. Such a move could force the company to take a $3.3
billion pre-tax writedown, according to Jefferies.
NRG Energy also runs the only commercial-scale
clean-coal facility in the country. But rather than start from
scratch, it took proven technology that captures carbon dioxide
emissions and slapped it onto a coal plant built in 1982.
Southern’s penchant for innovation has now burned it twice.
The company chose an untested design for its nuclear power plant
at Vogtle, Georgia, but massive cost overruns there and at
another utility's similar project in South Carolina forced
contractor Westinghouse to file for Chapter 11 protection in
March. Southern has guarantees from parent Toshiba, but
the utility faces uncertain liabilities of its own and may have
to pull the plug on the plant.
Both facilities were commissioned in a vastly different
energy climate years ago. Southern’s ambition of reducing its
reliance on any single fuel source, and cleaning up the
industry, seemed laudable at the time, but the abundance of
cheap natural gas unleashed by hydraulic fracturing has
undermined that strategy. There’s a risk that power companies
will become overly dependent on gas. For now, though,
shareholders are likely to welcome it if Southern stops trying
to be the industry’s pioneer.
On Twitter twitter.com/TheRealLSL
CONTEXT NEWS
- On June 21, Mississippi regulators called on Southern Co
to find a solution that would eliminate “ratepayer risk for
unproven technology” on its Kemper facility, a plant that is
trying to pioneer a new way to use clean coal. This result could
include changing the plant so it operates only on natural gas.
The plant, which has taken seven years to finish and cost $7.5
billion, has been running primarily on natural gas for about
three years.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS bit.ly/BVsubscribe
(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)