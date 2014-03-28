FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Southern Co to report on renewable energy efforts, activist says
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Southern Co to report on renewable energy efforts, activist says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company comment in third paragraph)

BOSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regional power utility Southern Company plans to produce a full report on its renewable energy projects, an activist group said on Thursday.

The Oakland, California-based As You Sow foundation said in return for Southern’s planned report, it has withdrawn a shareholder resolution calling on the Atlanta-based utility to outline steps it could take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In an email to Reuters late on Thursday, a Southern Company representative said: “This information-sharing agreement will highlight Southern Company’s development of renewable resources. Southern Company will continue developing the full energy portfolio - nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency - to best meet customers’ energy needs with clean, safe, reliable and affordable power.”

Activists have struck similar deals lately with other utilities including one earlier this month by Exxon Mobil Corp . (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.