Southern Copper still moving forward with Tia Maria Peru project - CEO

LIMA, March 27 (Reuters) - Southern Copper “will continue making efforts to move forward” with its Tia Maria project in Peru, the chief executive of the mining firm told Reuters, just hours after a company spokesman said the project was being shelved.

“Our position is that effectively the statements that were made do not totally reflect the intention of the board,” said Oscar Gonzalez.

Earlier, Southern Copper’s head of institutional relations, Julio Morriberon, told local radio RPP that the company was “canceling Tia Maria and withdrawing all its investments in Arequipa”. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)