UPDATE 3-Southern Copper hit by conflicting remarks on Peru mine's future

By Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, March 27 (Reuters) - Conflicting statements about whether Southern Copper Corp would cancel development of its $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine in Peru’s Arequipa region have battered the company’s share price and left investors wondering about the project’s future.

Southern Copper’s head of institutional relations, Julio Morriberon, told local radio RPP on Friday that the company was “canceling Tia Maria and withdrawing all its investments in Arequipa” due to lack of support from regional authorities and continued local opposition.

But Southern Copper’s Chief Executive Officer Oscar Gonzalez later appeared to row back, telling Reuters that the announcement “did not totally reflect the intention of the board.”

“Southern Copper will continue with its efforts to move forward with the Tia Maria project and we hope to have the support of the people and the government,” he said.

Grupo Mexico, which owns a controlling stake in the Peruvian firm, also said that its subsidiary was not cancelling the project.

Southern Copper’s Nasdaq-listed ADRs were down 3.6 percent at 1924 GMT Friday, and its Lima-listed shares fell 5.6 percent. Shares in Grupo Mexico were down 2.5 percent.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The debacle raises questions of transparency and corporate governance in South America at a time when other resources companies in the region are also struggling with these issues.

Fertilizer group SQM in neighboring Chile, which also has a Nasdaq listing, has been caught up in a tax and political payments scandal that has felled its chief executive and angered shareholders in the United States and Canada.

With lower costs and less red tape than in Chile, many have seen Peru as the country to race ahead in copper production, but local opposition to projects is often fierce.

Opponents of Tia Maria, which if it is completed is slated to produce about 120,000 tonnes of copper a year over two decades, say it would pollute agricultural valleys.

Southern Copper’s Morriberon accused protesters of “anti-mining terrorism” and criticized the Peruvian government for not supporting investments more strongly.

Several mining projects in Peru, the world’s third-biggest copper producer, have been suspended in the past decade because of local opposition, including Newmont Mining Corp’s $5 billion Conga gold-and-copper project, Bear Creek Mining Corp’s proposed Santa Ana silver mine, and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd’s Rio Blanco copper project. (Writing by Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O‘Brien, Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Galloway, Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)