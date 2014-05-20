FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's Southern Copper sees production up to 800,000 tons in 2014
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's Southern Copper sees production up to 800,000 tons in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s Southern Copper expects to produce around 800,000 tons of copper in 2014, up from 670,000 tons last year, the company’s executive president said on Tuesday.

Construction on the firm’s key Tia Maria project in southern Peru is due to begin in the second half of 2014, added Oscar Gonzalez, speaking at a local business forum.

Southern Copper is one of the world’s biggest copper producers, with mines in Peru and Mexico, and is controlled by Grupo Mexico.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.