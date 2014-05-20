FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Southern Copper sees output rising to 800,000 tonnes in 2015
May 20, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Southern Copper sees output rising to 800,000 tonnes in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects headline and paragraph 1 to 2015 instead of 2014; corrects paragraph 1 to show 670,000 tonnes in 2014, not 2013)

LIMA, May 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s Southern Copper expects to produce around 800,000 tonnes of copper in 2015 and 670,000 tonnes this year, the company’s executive president said on Tuesday.

Construction on the firm’s key Tia Maria project in southern Peru is due to begin in the second half of 2014, added Oscar Gonzalez, speaking at a local business forum.

Southern Copper is one of the world’s biggest copper producers, with mines in Peru and Mexico, and is controlled by Grupo Mexico. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)

