WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
LIMA May 3 Southern Copper Corp on Wednesday reported net income of $314.4 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 70 percent from $185.1 million a year earlier and 82 percent from $172 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico, operates mines in Mexico and Peru. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
VIENNA, May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.