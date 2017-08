LIMA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp on Thursday reported a 100 percent year-on-year rise in its third quarter net profit to $197.6 million as sales rose and costs fell at its Buenavista mine in Mexico.

The result was under the mean market estimate of $224 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)