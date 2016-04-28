FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southern Copper's net profit dropped 34.5 pct in first quarter
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Southern Copper's net profit dropped 34.5 pct in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 28 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp’s net profit dropped 34.5 percent to $185.1 million, or $0.24 per share, in the first quarter on slumping metal prices, the company said Thursday.

The result was better than the mean market estimate of $139.76 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said it produced 24.8 percent more copper in the first quarter compared with the same quarter in 2015 thanks to its expansion at its Buenavista mine in Mexico, setting a new record for the global miner with 221,661 tonnes.

Southern also reported record sales volumes of copper and silver that were offset by sharp price decreases for the metals.

The company owns mines in Peru and Mexico and is part of Grupo Mexico.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
