Southern Copper workers to continue Peru strike after talks fail

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Union representatives and executives from miner Southern Copper in Peru failed to reach an agreement to end an indefinite strike after a long meeting on Monday night, the union said on Tuesday.

The company did not agree to the union's main demand for a greater share of profits, Raul Urere, a leader of a union representing 2,200 workers, told Reuters. He said another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday.

The strike started on Monday following labor disruptions at Peru's biggest copper mine, Cerro Verde, and Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, earlier this year.

Southern Copper said on Monday operations were little affected, with the Cuajone and Toquepala mines producing at 98 percent while the Ilo refinery was operating at full capacity. The union said 80 percent of operating capacity had been impacted, however.

Southern Copper, owned by Grupo Mexico, boosted its copper output by 21 percent to 900,000 tonnes last year on the back of an expansion at a mine in Mexico. (Reporting by Marco Aquino: Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)