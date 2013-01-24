Peru Southern Copper workers say to talk wages for 15 more days

LIMA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Workers at the main units of Southern Copper Corp in Peru will try to negotiate a new wage plan with the miner for another 15 days and refrain from going on strike for now, union leader Ricardo Juarez said on Thursday.

Workers, who held a two-day strike at the end of December, are asking for a 14 percent wage increase as well as better safety conditions and health benefits, Juarez said.

The company has offered a rise of 5.7 percent, he said.

A Southern Copper official declined immediate comment.

Some 2,500 people work at Southern Copper’s units in Cuajone, Toquepala and Ilo.

Southern Copper, an affiliate of Grupo Mexico, accounted for about 24 percent of Peru’s copper production in 2011.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper exporter after Chile.