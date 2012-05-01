Southern Copper says Q1 net income up 30 pct

LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp reported on Monday a net income of $621.4 million for the first quarter of 2012, up 30 percent from a year ago, as higher sales volumes and lower operating costs offset weaker copper, molybdenum and zinc prices.

The company, a major global copper producer with mines in Peru and Mexico, said sales rose 13 percent to $1.8 billion from the same period a year earlier.

Copper production increased 23 percent to 152,906 tonnes in the quarter due mostly to increased output at the Buenavista mine in Mexico and higher ore grades in Peru, the Grupo Mexico affiliate said.