Southern Copper says net income fell 12.7 pct in first quarter

LIMA, April 24 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp said on Friday that its net income fell 12.7 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago as it continued to pay for the clean-up of a copper sulfate spill in Mexico.

The global mining company, controlled by Grupo Mexico , reported first-quarter net income of $282.4 million, or 35 cents per share.

The result topped the average analyst estimate of $231.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ted Botha)