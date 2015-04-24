FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southern Copper says net income fell 12.7 pct in first quarter
April 24, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Southern Copper says net income fell 12.7 pct in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 24 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp said on Friday that its net income fell 12.7 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago as it continued to pay for the clean-up of a copper sulfate spill in Mexico.

The global mining company, controlled by Grupo Mexico , reported first-quarter net income of $282.4 million, or 35 cents per share.

The result topped the average analyst estimate of $231.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ted Botha)

