S&P cuts Southgate Community School District, Mich. GO rating
August 13, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Southgate Community School District, Mich. GO rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday cut the issuer credit rating on Southgate Community School District, Michigan’s general obligation bonds to triple-B from BBB-plus citing the district’s “significantly weakened financial position.”

The outlook is stable.

S&P also affirmed the district’s AA-minus long-term rating and underlying rating on the district’s enhanced GO rating, reflecting the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program. The outlook for this enhanced rating is positive, reflecting the state’s outlook.

