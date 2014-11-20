FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SouthGobi seeks funds to make interest payment
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

SouthGobi seeks funds to make interest payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said it had missed an interest payment on a $250 million loan owed to China’s sovereign wealth fund and is looking to raise funds to avoid a default next month.

The miner, which has $4.9 million in cash, said China Investment Corp had extended the deadline for the $8.1 million payment to Dec. 1 from Nov. 19.

SouthGobi, controlled by Rio Tinto Plc through Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, said failure to make the payment could trigger “voluntary or involuntary proceedings involving the company”.

SouthGobi had originally issued CIC $500 million in convertible debentures in 2009 and a year later the Chinese firm converted half of that into equity.

CIC currently has a stake of 16.5 percent stake in the company. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.