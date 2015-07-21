FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean airlines to resume suspended flights as MERS wanes
July 21, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean airlines to resume suspended flights as MERS wanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc, which cut back flight schedules after an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in South Korea, said on Tuesday they will resume normal operations in early August.

South Korea’s MERS outbreak was the largest outside Saudi Arabia, with 186 infections and 36 deaths, prompting thousands of tourists to cancel visits to the country. No new MERS cases have been reported since July 4.

Korean Air had suspended or reduced operations on routes to Japan and China in June and July, while rival Asiana suspended or cut service routes to Japan, China and a few Southeast Asian destinations.

Asiana said it would maintain its reduced schedule to Hong Kong of two daily flights in August, down from four previously. (Reporting by Sohee Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

