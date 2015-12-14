FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for February
December 14, 2015 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought 4,000
tonnes of aluminium for Feb. 29 arrival via two tenders closed
on Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    
    TONNES   SUPPLIER           ORIGIN     PREMIUM
    2,000    Glencore Int'l AG  India      $111.4
             
    2,000    Glencore Int'l AG  Australia  $114.4
             
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange(LME) prices. The products will arrive at the port of
Incheon.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
