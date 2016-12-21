Vontobel escapes penalty in talks with U.S. DOJ
ZURICH, Dec 22 Swiss bank Vontobel has wrapped up talks with U.S. justice officials on whether it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes and does not have to pay a fine, it said on Thursday.
SEOUL, Dec 21 South Korea bought a total of 2,000 tonnes of aluminium for February arrival via tenders that closed on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM 1,000 Australia Glencore International AG/ $98 1,000 India Glencore International AG/ $98 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and the metal products should arrive by Feb. 28, 2017 at the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Jane Chung)
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
* Immediately following settlement of offer, Gategroup will apply with SIX Swiss Exchange for delisting of Gategroup shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)