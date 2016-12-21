SEOUL, Dec 21 South Korea bought a total of 2,000 tonnes of aluminium for February arrival via tenders that closed on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM 1,000 Australia Glencore International AG/ $98 1,000 India Glencore International AG/ $98 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and the metal products should arrive by Feb. 28, 2017 at the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Jane Chung)