5 months ago
April 4, 2017 / 12:48 AM / 5 months ago

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors cut China output amid diplomatic tensions - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp have slashed vehicle production in China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid diplomatic tensions and competition from local brands.

Kia Motors has cut production shifts at its China factories, two of the people said. One of them said Hyundai also had eliminated a second shift from its three factories in Beijing starting mid-March.

Hyundai earlier said it had suspended output at its factory in Hebei from March 24 to April 4.

The automakers declined to comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

