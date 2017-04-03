Hyundai, Kia say weaker China sales likely impacted March overseas sales

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp on Monday said "weaker sales in China" likely had an impact on overseas sales in March, when a diplomatic row over a missile system led to a rise in anti-Korean sentiment.

"We have seen a recent drop in dealership traffic in China as consumer sentiment towards Korean products overall is low and competitors are initiating special promotions targeting our customers," the two said in a joint statement.

The pair earlier on Monday posted on-year declines in overseas sales for March, without disclosing a country-by-country breakdown.

Hyundai Motor suspended production at one of its Chinese plants from March 24 to April 4, fuelling concern that diplomatic tension over Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system may be hurting sales of South Korean automakers. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)